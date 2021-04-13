Qualified candidates can now register for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) annual teacher recruitment fair, which will be held April 28 from 4-7 p.m.
The fair will utilize a virtual format, providing candidates the opportunity to engage with county school districts globally. The expanded candidate pool will allow participating agencies to recruit prospective employees through interactive webinars to match potential employees with available full-time and part-time teaching positions for K-12 grade levels.
There is no cost for potential candidates and the deadline to register is April 27.
School districts seeking to recruit teachers can register for free until April 16.
Candidates and school districts can visit the site at https://thecentervirtualevents-sbcss21.vfairs.com/
The virtual teacher recruitment fair is hosted in collaboration with Tulare County Office of Education and California Center on Teaching Careers.
For more information about the recruitment fair, call (909) 386-9561.
