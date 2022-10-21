Grand opening festivities for the Cardenas Market in southern Fontana will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Cardenas store at 11647 Cherry Avenue was recently acquired by the company after being previously operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner.
On Oct. 26, the festivities will include live mariachis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ballet folklorico dancers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; radio remotes from noon to 2 p.m.; and prize giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, has undergone an extensive remodel featuring the following enhancements:
• A colorful Produce Department with a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables from the United States and Latin America;
• A full-service Meat Department offering USDA Choice beef; fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily; and a large selection of seafood;
• An authentic Mexican Cocina where customers can savor the flavors of Cardenas’ signature carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy Daily Deal options;
• A Tortilleria featuring authentic corn and flour tortillas made from scratch in addition to masa made by utilizing traditional Nixtamal technique.
