Cardenas Markets announced on June 9 that it will expand its Southern California footprint through the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations, including one in Fontana.
“Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” said Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business, while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”
The Rio Ranch Market at 11647 Cherry Avenue in southern Fontana opened at that location in 2012.
Other Rio Ranch Market locations are in Chino, Banning, Perris, Riverside, and San Bernardino.
During the transition period, no immediate changes are expected to the operations of Rio Ranch Market stores.
“The group of stores will gradually be integrated into Cardenas Markets operations while continuing to offer the
best shopping experience to the communities where they operate,” Cardenas Markets said in a news release.
The company expects the transaction to close by the middle of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.