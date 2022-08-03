Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations will distribute backpacks to children (ages 5-13) and accompanied by an adult, while supplies last.
In Fontana, Cardenas Markets are located at 16212 Foothill Boulevard and 16721 Valley Boulevard.
“The beginning of the school year is an exciting time, and we are pleased to provide backpacks to local children so they can begin the new school year prepared and ready to learn,” said Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer for Cardenas Markets. “Our customers can always count on us to not only provide the best and freshest offerings but also unwavering community support.”
For more information, visit the company’s Instagram handle or website.
