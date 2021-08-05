Cardenas Markets will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus now through Sept. 30, the company said in a news release.
The sign-on bonus applies to those who onboard for positions in the company’s distribution center in addition to roles in Cardenas Markets store locations across all its geographies. There are two Cardenas Market locations in Fontana.
In addition to the $1,000 sign-on bonus, Cardenas Markets offers:
• Competitive pay
• A 10 percent discount on groceries and discounted lunch from Cardenas Kitchen
• Vacation pay
• Education and tuition reimbursement
• COVID-19 vaccination incentive
• Flexible scheduling
• Opportunities for professional advancement
Interested candidates can visit https://cardenasmarketscareers.com/ for more information.
----- IN OTHER NEWS, Cardenas Markets will be helping local students get ready for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets store locations will distribute backpacks to children (ages 5-13) and accompanied by an adult, while supplies last.
In Fontana, Cardenas Market locations are at 16212 Foothill Boulevard and at 16721 Valley Boulevard.
For more information, visit: https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/backpack-giveaway/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.