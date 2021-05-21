More than 500 formerly incarcerated individuals will have the opportunity to clear their records and get the resources and connections they need to secure employment opportunities during an Expungement and Hiring Event later this month.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at The Way World Outreach, 4680 Hallmark Parkway in San Bernardino.
As many as 40 businesses will participate, as will a variety of agencies that offer support services.
Though designed as an expungement event, individuals with or without a prior conviction are invited to attend. Many of the employers will be offering on-the-spot job opportunities.
“Events such as this go a long way toward transforming lives through the power of work, while helping growing businesses in our county fulfill their labor needs,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
The Way World Outreach is the lead agency for the event, with support from the county’s Public Defender’s Office, Human Services, Workforce Development Board (WDB), and 5th District County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
“Everyone deserves a second chance, especially in today’s economy with so many people struggling,” said Pastor Janet Casas at The Way World Outreach. “Our goal is to assist the justice-involved community with expungements, pre-employment training and employment opportunities.”
“This event brings the county, faith based, and community groups together to ensure everyone in our district has the opportunity to earn a decent living and improve their quality of life,” Baca Jr. said.
The event builds on work San Bernardino County is doing under the state’s Prison2Employment (P2E) initiative, designed to help formerly incarcerated individuals find jobs and live independent lives. California releases about 36,000 individuals from state prison each year. Under P2E, $37 million was committed statewide to operationalize integration of workforce and re-entry services across the state over a three-year period.
Jonathan Weldy, who chairs WDB’s Special Populations Committee, believes P2E and events such as the Expungement and Hiring Event will pay off in a multitude of ways.
“You see the impact it is having on so many individuals who now have the opportunity to re-establish their lives, live independently and contribute to society in a greater way. At the end of the day, too, it strengthens our labor pool and contributes to a healthier local and regional economy,” Weldy said.
For more information on the Expungement and Career Fair, visit tiny.one/hiremetoday or call (909) 884-7117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.