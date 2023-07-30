Seniors and disabled adults in Fontana and throughout San Bernardino County are in need of caregivers.
San Bernardino County In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Public Authority is recruiting caregivers to provide personal care and domestic services that will allow seniors and disabled adults to remain in their homes.
Caregiver applicants will be screened and registered in the IHSS Public Authority Registry database and matched with a senior or disabled adult to deliver in-home support services. The types of services authorized through IHSS are housecleaning, meal preparation, laundry, grocery shopping, personal care services (such as bowel and bladder care, bathing, grooming and paramedical services), accompaniment to medical appointments, and protective supervision for the mentally impaired.
“Caregivers are essential to the health and well-being of seniors and disabled adults,” said Myette Christian, acting executive director of IHSS Public Authority. “The care they provide can allow this group of people to remain safely in their homes.”
Caregivers are needed throughout the county, but there is a greater need in Chino, Chino Hills, Rialto, Fontana, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley, county said.
Key aspects of the program:
• No experience necessary
• Flexible work schedule
• Access to training
For more information about the IHSS program, visit https://publicauthority.sbcounty.gov. To complete an application, visit www.sbcarejobs.com. For more information about the Senior Information and Assistance Program, call 1 (800) 510-2020.
