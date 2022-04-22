After 26 years of publication, the Highland Community News last week reported to the Highland community that it would publish its final edition on Friday, April 22.
Announcement of the closing to the Community News staff was made by Jerry Bean, president and owner of Century Group Media, which owns five other weekly community newspapers in the area with a total circulation of 55,000 copies.
“I really feel terrible for our subscribers and the Highland community,” Bean said, “but this was a difficult decision that had to be made. We looked at several other forms of publication, but none made sense from community service and financial viewpoints.”
Bean said rising costs and the poor economic climate caused by COVID-19 were factors in the decision to close the paper, which was the smallest in the group.
“The paper made a small profit in its early years but has lost a modest amount of money for several years following the 2008 recession,” Bean said. “This has been accelerated by current economic conditions that make advertising sales difficult and especially by current inflationary costs that are difficult to pass on to our customers.”
Cost-cutting over the past few years has reduced the staff from seven to three, all of which have been offered jobs at other Century Group newspapers. Other functions such as production and accounting were performed at group central facilities.
Bean paid tribute to the staff headed by Editor Hector Hernandez and advertising representative Pam Davis. “They have done a wonderful job with limited resources,” he said. “They can be proud, as I am, of the newspapers they have produced for Highland readers.”
The staff completed a final edition for this week. Bean said the unused portion of all paid subscriptions will be refunded within the next three weeks. No requests for a refund are necessary, he said.
The Highland Community News was founded by Laurie Payne (now Frymire) on Oct. 29, 1995, as a twice-monthly publication. Payne was instrumental in the incorporation of Highland in 1987 and was a former Highland City Council member and mayor of the city.
After two months of publication, she contacted Bean about buying the paper. The transaction was completed in early January, and Bean relaunched the paper as a weekly publication with increased distribution, an office and expanded staff with Payne as editor and publisher.
“We are grateful to Laurie for the name of our newspaper and for laying the foundation of a newspaper dedicated to local news and service in the community,” Bean said. “We regret that the Highland Community News will no longer be published.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.