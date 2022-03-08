The California Apprenticeship Initiative has awarded the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana a $500,000 grant to train students to become mechatronics technicians.
The grant, awarded in February, will support Chaffey’s “Automation, Robotics and Mechatronics (ARM) Pre-Apprenticeship Program.” Students will receive training in mechanics, electronics, automation and robotics, with the first class beginning in late May or early June.
“We are very proud of our track record in training students for in-demand jobs in the Inland Empire. The ARM Pre-Apprenticeship is another example of how we collaborate with employers to develop a high-performance workforce that helps build a strong regional economy,” said Sandra Sisco, director of economic development and the InTech Center.
The median wage for mechatronics technicians is about $28.75 or $59,800 annually.
InTech collaborated with the Inland Desert Employers Apprenticeship (IDEA) Committee to create the program. The program will help students:
• attain entry-level mechatronics technician jobs
• continue their training by entering the registered mechatronics apprenticeship program that provides graduates with both state and federal journey-level certification
• apply to the mechatronics associate’s degree program
• enhance their skills if they’re currently employed in manufacturing, distribution and other industries that utilized advanced industrial technologies.
The InTech Center will use funding to develop curriculum for the program. The program will then be reviewed by the California Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) for registration approval at the state level. Funds will support training for 100 pre-apprenticeship students, foster connections with employers so students can be hired, marketing of the program, industry-recognized certifications and the strengthening of industry partnerships.
Students may register for an information session that will take place online on Thursday, March 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
