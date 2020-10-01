The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual event called "Vote Yes on Business: Job Killer Bills on Your 2020 Ballot."
The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Jennifer Barrera, executive vice president of the California Chamber of Commerce.
"The California Chamber of Commerce has released its annual job killer list, which includes bills that threaten California's economic recovery and would hurt the ability of employers to rehire or maintain employment of California workers should they become law," the Fontana Chamber of Commerce said. "Stay informed and learn how these bills may affect your business."
Persons can register online at www.fontanachamber.org or by calling (909) 822-4433.
