The Board of Trustees of San Antonio Regional Hospital has announced the appointment of John T. Chapman as the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, effective May 6.
Chapman joined San Antonio Regional Hospital as its chief operating officer in October of 2018. In addition to continuing to serve as the hospital’s COO, Mr. Chapman has held the position of president and CEO on an interim basis since last September.
Vincent Carollo, M.D., chair of the Board of Trustees of San Antonio Regional Hospital, said that “during Mr. Chapman’s relatively short tenure at the hospital, he has earned the admiration and respect of the entire San Antonio organization, from the hospital’s care team members to the physicians on its medical staff and the members of its Board of Trustees. Mr. Chapman has demonstrated a strong passion for promoting teamwork and collaboration, and leveraging innovation to achieve operational excellence.”
Chapman is a clinical microbiologist by training and has served as an experienced hospital executive for more than a decade.
San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland is a 363-bed, nonprofit, acute care hospital. The hospital has several satellite locations, including Sierra San Antonio Medical Plaza in Fontana.
