As the Baby Boomers age and gray, Pam Dodough noticed that not all members of this generation were getting all the nutrition needed to live a healthy, meaningful life.
That’s why she helped start the San Gabriel Valley franchise of Chefs For Seniors-Pasadena. A company that cooks fresh, homemade food for elderly people in their own homes, Dodough said Chefs For Seniors is helping seniors one meal at a time.
“Our mission is to improve seniors’ lives through food,” said Dodough, co-owner and CEO of Chefs for Seniors-Pasadena. “Our business is a personal chef service that goes to the home. We do all the meal prep in the home. It’s a comprehensive service of grocery shopping, meal prep and clean up.”
Dodough’s partner, co-owner and executive chef Gloria Felix, said that as time goes on, a service such as this has become very important to this segment of the population.
“It’s necessary because seniors aren’t always able to provide these services for themselves,” Felix said. “That’s where we come in. We do all the grocery shopping. We’re able to stand in the kitchen and cook when they’re not able to. And it’s exciting for the seniors to have someone come in, prepare meals for them and even talk to them. It’s definitely a great social activity, for sure.”
Dodough agreed, adding people sometimes just are hoping to stay at home in their golden years.
“I think today there are a lot of folks who just want to age in their home,” she said. “And that’s where we come in. It’s called ‘aging in place.’”
Felix pointed out that with the price of assisted living facilities skyrocketing, sometimes staying at home turns out to be the only affordable option for aging.
“They don’t want to move into an assisted living community,” she said. “They don’t want to move into an independent community. They might not be able to afford it and they probably own their own home, so they just want to stay there. They’re more comfortable there.”
She also said many seniors who move into assisted living communities find it sometimes creates more problems than it solves.
“Moving into those communities, you’re now having to live with other people,” Felix said “You have to share a dining room. You have to share everything that you do. Some people don’t want that. They want to have their own privacy and live in their own home. So, we provide things that you get in independent living, but you actually get to have it in your own home.”
In addition, Felix said the meals she makes are fresh and healthy with just about anything on the menu.
“We’ve got over 200 meals that they can choose from,” she said. “Or you can always make up your own. I have a client who emails me recipes from the New York Times. She asks if I can make these and I say ‘Absolutely!’ It’s up to us to make the food taste good. It’s part of our service and we do our best.”
Add Dodough: “Our program can be completely customized. When you order from a restaurant, the restaurant is telling you what you can and can’t order. The recipes are already made. You can’t control anything that goes into that menu. But with us you’re telling your chef what you like, what you don’t like, what you can and cannot eat. You can just have prepared whatever you’d like.”
She added the food is also prepared with keeping a senior’s specific dietary needs in mind.
“Your chef is also executing doctor’s orders,” Dodough said. “If you have diabetes or need to be on a low sodium diet, for example, we cook according to medical advice. That’s opposed to having someone in the home who is not a chef and can’t cook that way.”
While Chefs For Seniors-Pasadena currently operates mainly in the San Gabriel Valley, it is now moving into the Inland Empire, as well as the Coachella Valley, Dodough and Felix said, adding the program is very flexible with no long-term contracts or commitments.
“We do try to make the program fit different budgets,” Dodough said.
And the goal is just to ensure that the senior population is healthy, Felix said.
“This is for everyone,” she said. “The bottom line is we just want to make sure everyone is being taken care of and everyone is being fed.”
Chefs For Seniors was started in 2013 by Barrett Allman and son Nathan Allman. The Allmans were inspired by the needs of an older family member who couldn’t cook meals for himself and had to enter into assisted living.
The meal delivery service has been featured by NPR, the Boston Globe, Fast Company and more. Within the last year, the organization has expanded across the country.
For more information on Chefs For Seniors-Pasadena, call (626) 737-2052 or log onto www.ChefsForSeniors.com.
