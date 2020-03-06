Dr. Ashley Zucker, who has served as chief of psychiatry for Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County since 2016, has been appointed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly established Behavioral Health Task Force.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly recently announced the launch of the Behavioral Health Task Force and the Task Force members.
Based in Fontana, Dr. Zucker is a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and physician director of the medical center’s Eating Disorders Intensive Outpatient Program. She has been with Kaiser Permanente since 2013.
The Behavioral Health Task Force will work to address the urgent mental health and substance use disorder needs across California, and advise the administration’s efforts to advance statewide behavioral health services, prevention, and early intervention to stabilize conditions before they become severe.
The Behavioral Health Task Force held its first meeting on March 4 in Sacramento. Task Force members include a broad range of stakeholders, including people living with behavioral health conditions, family members, advocates, providers, health plans, counties and state agency leaders.
“More and more Californians now have health coverage thanks to Medi-Cal, Covered California and private coverage, but too many of our neighbors still struggle to access the timely mental health and substance use disorder treatment that they need,” said Ghaly. “This Task Force will work toward a behavioral health system that provides timely access to high-quality care for all Californians.”
