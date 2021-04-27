Chuze Fitness Fontana will be holding a "Food Trucks, Fitness and Live Music" event on Thursday, April 29.
The event will take place in the Chuze Fontana parking lot at 14574 Baseline Avenue in Fontana.
The free event will feature complimentary food (provided by a taco truck and Togo's Sandwiches), a live DJ in the main gym area, drawings and giveaways, interactive Group X Classes, and outdoor music from 99.9 FM.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.