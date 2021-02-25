Chuze Fitness will be opening its new location in Fontana, and to celebrate the occasion, the gym will host a free outdoor workout for local residents.
The "Chuze to Move" workout will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Chuze parking lot at 14574 Baseline Avenue in the northwestern area of the city.
Interested persons are invited to take part in the BodyCombat, Zumba, Power Yoga workout, or all three.
The cost for this workout is free. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Sometime in the end of March or early April, Chuze Fitness in Fontana will officially be open and will become the "first-ever 40,000-square-foot socially distanced gym," the company said.
At that time, Chuze Fitness will offer many amenities, including cardio equipment, strength equipment, Chuze cinema, Express Circuit, Chuze blends, turf training area, group exercise classes, cycling, tanning, HydroMassage, pool and hot tub, infrared sauna, steam room, the Studio (Hot Yoga, Barre, and more), guest privileges, unlimited team training, and iChuze Fitness (virtual class) access.
For more information, visit www.chuzefitness.com.
