Chuze Fitness will be holding its grand opening celebration in Fontana on Friday, April 2.
The brand new 45,000-square-foot facility at 14574 Baseline Avenue will provide state-of-the-art equipment and amenities for area residents, the company said.
Chuze will be offering an exclusive giveaway to visitors on opening day. Each member who checks in to Chuze Fontana on April 2 will be entered for a chance to win a free five-year membership to the new location.
The Fontana club features upscale fitness amenities like The Studio IR, offering infrared heated classes, including hot yoga, red barre, and more.
Additionally, Chuze Fontana offers a diverse range of fitness activities that cater to every type of member, including elevated cardio and strength equipment, an expansive turf training area, interactive group exercise classes, circuit training and more.
Other spa-like facilities include an infrared sauna, steam room, 25-meter lap pool, relaxing hot tub, tanning beds, HydroMassage Lounge, smoothie bar and locker rooms.
Chuze Fitness Fontana is committed to the safety of its members by offering a socially-distanced experience and increased sanitization efforts, the company said in a news release.
“To our local fans who have been asking for a Fontana location on social media over the years, we have been listening, and we are beyond thrilled to open our doors and become a part of your community with our latest Chuze Fitness location," said Billy Grenham, CMO of Chuze Fitness. “Chuze Fontana offers the traditional gym elements that Chuze Fitness is known and loved for, while offering an elevated experience unique to this club. We are so excited to introduce our brand to the Fontana community and look forward to welcoming new members into our family.”
Standard rates for the Basic Membership start at $9.99 a month, with the highest, all-access More Membership currently discounted to $29.99 (standard rate of $39.99).
For more information, visit https://chuzefitness.com/gym-locations/ca/fontana/ and connect on Instagram @chuzefitness and Facebook @ChuzeFitness.
