The City of Fontana, in partnership with the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, recently began a "Fontana To- Go" menu of restaurants in the city that have ramped up their takeout and delivery options to serve residents during the coronavirus crisis.
"Our local restaurants need us now more than ever to keep family and friends employed," the city said in a news release. "Please help support local food establishments."
This is a preliminary list and will be continuously updated, the city said.
The "Fontana To- Go" Menu:
----- BOSTON'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR (16927 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Order online at https://www.bostons.com/
Take out/ curbside options
Delivery options: Uber eats, Door Dash, Slice, Grub Hub
Discount: Buy one, get one free pizza or pasta -- ends Friday, March 20
----- CARL'S JR. (14454 Valley Boulevard)
Drive thru is open
Delivery options: Postmates, Door Dash, Uber Eats
Postmates and Door Dash code for FREE delivery: Carlsjrnow
----- CHAPALA RESTAURANT (15891 Foothill Boulevard, Suite 6)
Hours of operation have not changed: Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; weekends 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Postmates, Doordash, and Uber eats
20 percent off for Senior Citizens w/ free coffee
Call restaurant to order delivery or pick-up: (909) 574-2601
----- CHILI'S BAR AND GRILL (15252 Summit Avenue)
Closes at 9 p.m. daily
Delivery closes at 8:30 p.m.
Take out options
Order delivery thru Chili’s app or Doordash
Dining is closed to the public
----- FARMER BOYS (16015 Sierra Lakes Parkway and 14505 Foothill Boulevard)
Hours have not changed: Closes at 10 p.m.
Take out options
Uber eats and door dash
Drive thru open daily
----- GOLDEN PIZZA (17480 Arrow Boulevard, Space 9109)
Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Takeout available call (909) 829-0099
Delivery options: Door Dash, Slice Life
----- JACK IN THE BOX (17020 S. Highland Avenue)
Drive thru is open 24/7
Delivery options: Uber eats, Door Dash, and Postmates
Walk-up order at restaurants for lunch and dinner only
----- KOYA SUSHI (9810 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Mon. to Wed. 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Thur. to Fri. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.|, Saturday noon to 9:30 p.m.|, Sunday noon - 9:00 p.m.
Takeout available; call (909) 371-0450
----- LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE (13480 Baseline Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: Door Dash, Postmate, Grub Hub
----- MIGUEL'S JR. (7490 Cherry Avenue)
Hours of operation have not changed: Closes at 10 p.m.
Uber eats, postmates, and door dash
Drive thru open
----- MIMI'S CAFE (16933 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. including weekends
Order online at https://www.mimiscafe.com/locations/fontana/
Grubhub
Take out options
----- NEKTER JUICE BAR (16421 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 200)
Hours of operation remain the same: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Doordash and Postmates
----- OGGI'S SPORTS/BREWHOUSE/PIZZA (16918 S. Highland Avenue)
Hours of operation: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out/curbside options available
Delivery options: Door Dash, Postmate, Grub Hub
----- RAISING CANE'S (16988 S. Highland Avenue)
Hours of operation have not changed: M, T, W, Thur, Sun from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fri and Sat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Drive thru option
Take out or curbside pick-up option. Call restaurant at (909) 427-0455
Large order delivery option
----- RASPADO XTREME (16117 Foothill Boulevard)
Hours of operation: Mon. to Thurs. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri. to Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out/phone orders call (909) 822-5622
----- ROC'S CREOLE SEAFOOD (16951 Foothill Boulevard, Suite B)
Hours of Operation changed: Noon to 6 p.m. daily
Door dash, grub hub, postmates
----- SHAKEY'S (16940 Slover Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Take out options available by phone at (909) 829-0988 or walk-in
10 percent discount for seniors
----- SPICE JAR (17052 Slover Avenue, Suite 110-111)
Hours of operation have not changed: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out via phone: (909) 350-7010 or in person
Door dash, grub hub, postmates
----- SUMMA SUSHI (15218 Summit Avenue, Space 500)
Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon - 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Take out options available by phone at (909) 899-4533 or walk-in
----- THAI T (11275 Sierra Avenue, Suite 3D)
Hours of operation: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Take out available
Delivery option: Door Dash
----- TIO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (16953 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation have not changed: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout/ curbside options
Order online: http://tiosmexicanfood.com/ or call in (909) 355-7770
Grubhub, uber eats, doordash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.