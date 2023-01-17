The City of Fontana Community Services Department is hiring part-time staff for summer programming.
The city has a variety of summer jobs available that include employment at recreation centers, summer day camps, pools, parks, and special events.
Current open positions are:
• Community services assistant: Must be 16 years of age and be able to obtain a work permit.
• Senior community services assistant: Must have at least two years of increasingly responsible experience in recreation or a closely related field.
• Lifeguard/water safety instructor: Requires Lifeguard/First Aid training, CPR/AED for lifeguards and Title 22 certificates.
All qualified applicants will be scheduled for testing to advance to the interview process.
Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fontanaCA. For more information, contact the Human Resources Department Office, 8491 Sierra Avenue, Suite B, Fontana, at (909) 350-7650.
