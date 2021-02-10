The City of Fontana has been named both a 2020 Top Workplaces Inland Empire award winner (for the fourth consecutive year) and a 2021 Top Workplaces USA award winner.
The Top Workplace list is based on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of the City of Fontana workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
"The City of Fontana family is made up of the most hardworking and dedicated people I have ever met. These awards are a reflection of that," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a news release. "It's these talented individuals that keep Fontana moving forward and make it the top workplace it truly is."
Although this is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on Energage's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards, the City of Fontana has been recognized as an Inland Empire Top Workplace for four straight years.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
The City of Fontana is currently hiring. To view employment opportunities, visit https://www.fontana.org/Jobs.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.