The Fontana Mayor's Education Coalition Series - Planes, Trains and Autonomous Vehicle (PTAV) took home the win for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) award for Public-Private Partnerships on Nov. 3.
This coalition is an intentional partnership of stakeholders from education, business and the community committed to creating fulfilling career opportunities for local students.
The brainchild of Mayor Acquanetta Warren, the coalition consists of representatives of local school districts, the Chamber of Commerce, trade organizations, the city itself and others.
Over its two-year history, the coalition has created unique career-pathway initiatives designed to inspire and engage high school students throughout the city around the college, career and trade opportunities in front of them.
The series of career-inspiration sessions had been provided to high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in a field related to transportation. Working with regional partners, the PTAV was able to connect regional representatives in these fields to help educate local students as they are preparing to join the workforce.
"This program is a testament to the value and importance of our partnerships. I want to thank all of those who participated and those that helped make this program a success," said Warren. "We are working to enhance the program to incorporate all of the Inland Empire. Our success as a region is predicated on partnerships and the ability to effectively work together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.