The City of Fontana will be celebrating Valentine's Day early by showing its love for Fontana residents and the development community with a Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Members of the public are invited to stop by the Development Services Organization (DSO) office at 8353 Sierra Avenue throughout the day for free doughnuts, coffee, and giveaways (while supplies last).
DSO staff members will be easy to identify, wearing Fontana blue polos. Customer Appreciation Days are ongoing, taking place on the second Thursday of November, February, May, and August.
The DSO includes the departments of Engineering, Public Works, Community Development (Planning, and Building and Safety), the Fire Protection District, and Administration. These departments work directly with visitors to assist with projects related to the growth and development throughout Fontana.
For more information, call (909) 350-6711 or visit the city's DSO webpage.
