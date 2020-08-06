The City of Fontana is now offering business owners the opportunity to renew or apply for their business license online.
"This quick and efficient online service eliminates the need to visit City Hall in-person or send the application by mail, and is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to create the most attractive and desirable business climate possible," the city said in a news release. "Fontana is one of the fastest-growing economic and employment centers in Southern California, and, once the 2020 Census is complete, is positioned to emerge as the largest city in San Bernardino County."
In order to renew, businesses must have their renewal notice prior to creating an account profile.
The Fontana Municipal Code requires all businesses operating (not necessarily located) within the city to be properly licensed as well as in accordance with the standards set by the Planning Department (zoning), Building and Safety, and Public Health.
“We appreciate the support of our businesses and the role they play in making Fontana the preeminent community in the Inland Empire,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
To renew or apply, visit the city's website at https://bl.fontana.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.