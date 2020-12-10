Claremont Graduate University (CGU) has announced one of the largest gifts in its nearly 100-year history -- $14 million -- from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to purchase the Huntley Bookstore building at the heart of the Claremont Colleges, a unique group of institutions in U.S. higher education.
An iconic example of mid-20th century architecture, the building will serve as the home of the Yuhaaviatam Center for Health Studies, an innovative, multi-disciplinary health research center rooted in a health and well-being initiative launched more than a year ago.
Bearing a name that means “People of the Pines” (which refers to the original inhabitants of the area who are the ancestors of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians), the center will facilitate the collaboration among CGU researchers, scientists, and outside partners to address health and well-being challenges especially prevalent in underserved, vulnerable populations of the Inland Empire and Indian Country.
Deron Marquez, a Fontana High School graduate, is the former San Manuel Chair, a CGU alumnus, and member of the university’s Board of Trustees. He believes that the center’s work will resonate far beyond Southern California.
“The types of health and well-being research that will be tackled by the center are relevant to the needs and situations of so many today. Its benefits will ripple out,” Marquez said. “To bring together the university’s pioneering approach to research with San Manuel’s philanthropic vision is truly exciting.”
CGU is located on the threshold of the Inland Empire, a region with a high prevalence of chronic disease where many underserved residents lack sufficient health coverage or awareness of the benefits of wellness and preventative care.
When residents need a doctor, they face challenges to access due to an overstressed healthcare system. Such underserved populations include Native American communities, which historically have higher rates of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, mental health issues, lack of overall wellbeing, and other chronic conditions.
San Manuel’s collaboration with CGU demonstrates how partnerships can provide a strong and effective framework to address longstanding social inequities. Discussion of this historic gift began in 2019 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, and it comes at a time when such partnerships are needed to produce even more meaningful responses to public health challenges.
CGU President Len Jessup said the partnership between CGU and the tribe will make it possible to create “powerful new collaborations on preventive and proactive responses to the kinds of chronic illness affecting so many today.”
Future research at the center, he added, will address “many of the ‘underlying conditions’ we’ve been hearing about during the pandemic. It’s our hope to eventually produce the kinds of research at this center that will help prepare everyone, especially our most vulnerable populations, for the challenges of another global crisis.”
Today, scholars across CGU’s seven schools and divisions are conducting innovative research on proactive and behavioral approaches to disease prevention and designing health-driven technologies improve accessibility to health management programs by underserved populations.
These efforts, along with those of outside partners, will come together in the Huntley Bookstore building, a 23,000 square-foot facility, which has served as the Claremont Colleges’ central bookstore for 50 years. The School of Community and Global Health will serve as the anchor tenant.
San Manuel’s partnership with CGU builds on a relationship with the university dating to 2006 and the establishment of the university’s Tribal Administration Program. That program provides intensive training in areas of management as related to tribal governance and administration.
The Huntley building also will serve as that program’s home and the location of an envisioned tribal community governance and jurisdiction center focused on health, well-being, and other issues affecting Indian Country.
“In our role as stewards of our ancestral lands, we support our neighboring communities, in addition to our Tribe. For generations, low-income communities and underserved populations have needed quality healthcare. Our gift is an investment in future healthier communities and one we are happy to make,” said San Manuel Tribal Chair Ken Ramirez.
For more information about the Yuhaaviatam Center for Health Studies, visit info.cgu.edu/ychs/.
