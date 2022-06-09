The trucking industry is important to Fontana, and having cleaner air is important to the city’s residents, so it was appropriate that both of those concerns were addressed during an event in Fontana on June 8.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and CALSTART hosted their first Zero-Emission Truck Showcase and ride and drive event at Auto Club Speedway, showcasing automakers that are leading the way in zero-emission, heavy-duty truck manufacturing.
Organizers said that a main goal was to help fleet organizations discover why now is the time to invest in these cutting-edge technologies that will help meet California's ambitious zero-emission goals.
Nearly 500 people attended the event, and there were 23 trucks participating in the ride and drive in addition to 17 in the display. Almost 730 ride/drives were completed.
There were 25 OEMs and fleet operators who participated, including Xos, GreenPower Motor Company, Ford, GM, Kenworth, Navistar, Nikola, Hyundai, Workhorse, BYD, Phoenix Motorcars, OrangeV, Lion Electric, AME, Lightning EMotors, Hyzon, Motiv Power Systems, Kalmar, Peterbilt and Hexagon Purus Systems.
Speakers at the event included Liane Randolph, CARB chair; Martha Guzman, Region 9 administrator, EPA; Steve Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, Canada; and Dr. Steven Cliff, administrator, NHTSA.
"We urgently need cleaner heavy-duty vehicles on the road, especially in underserved communities that are overburdened by truck pollution. Industry is ready to meet this challenge and the vehicles here are available for purchase today. When fleet managers and drivers experience these vehicles firsthand, they appreciate the technology and the great performance,” said Kevin Walkowicz, senior director of CALSTART's Truck Initiative.
All of the participating vehicles are eligible under California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
Launched by CARB in 2009 and administered by CALSTART, HVIP provides vouchers to California-based businesses and other organizations which are transitioning their fleets to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).
The 2021-2022 funding round is the biggest in HVIP history and the first round, which opened on March 30, offered $196.6 million in standard HVIP funding with additional funding becoming available later this year.
To date, HVIP has funded more than 9,000 clean trucks and buses — 60 percent of which are located in communities disproportionately burdened by environmental pollution. With this year’s investment, HVIP’s cumulative impact since its inception has utilized more than $1 billion to put cleaner vehicles on the road.
