A Community Funding Project Workshop for Fiscal Year 2024 will be held in Fontana on Monday, March 13.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fontana City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The workshop is hosted by Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District), who is a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Non-profit organizations, government agencies, and businesses in the 35th District are invited to learn more about the appropriations process and how to request federal funding by way of the Community Funding Projects program.
RSVP is required. For more information, call Sol Guerra at (909) 481-6474 or email at Marisol.Guerra@mail.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.