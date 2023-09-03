The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law last year, has provided health care savings for local residents, according to Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-33rd District).
The legislation capped the cost of insulin at $35/month for Medicare patients. In Aguilar’s district (which includes part of Fontana and other area cities), 1,300 beneficiaries, who rely on insulin to manage their diabetes, are saving on average $320 annually, Aguilar said.
The Inflation Reduction Act also extended Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for three more years. An estimated 24,000 of Aguilar’s constituents are enrolled in ACA marketplace health insurance coverage and are projected to save more than $1,000 on health care costs this year, the congressman said in a news release.
“The Inflation Reduction Act has lowered the cost of insulin and made health insurance more affordable,” said Aguilar. “I was proud to help pass this important legislation that is helping seniors save more in their retirement and Inland Empire families stretch their budgets a little bit further. This anniversary serves as a testament to what we can achieve when lawmakers work together to put people over politics.”
The roughly $750 billion legislation has already transformed the nation’s energy infrastructure, Aguilar said.
Overall, House Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration will invest $369 billion in clean energy tax credits to address the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The bill provides 10 years of consumer tax credits so families can lower energy costs, creates home energy rebate programs and invests $1 billion to make affordable housing units across the country more energy efficient.
Aguilar said the Inflation Reduction Act is paid for by closing tax loopholes to ensure tax fairness, increasing tax compliance for the wealthiest individuals, implementing an excise tax on stock buybacks and creating a 15 percent corporate minimum tax. The Inflation Reduction Act creates no new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year or any small businesses, Aguilar said.
Aguilar serves as chair of the House Democratic Caucus and is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.