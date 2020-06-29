A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Fontana.
Homeowners can now use Lawn Love to remotely schedule, manage, and pay for lawn care services, according to founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi.
Lawn Love generates quotes using satellite imaging technology to map the size of a lawn. If customers want to go ahead with the service at that price, they are automatically paired with a local and experienced contractor, Yamaguchi said.
Once the service is complete, users can pay with a credit card through the Lawn Love platform, removing the need for any social interaction between a homeowner and the lawn care provider.
“Our system has removed any of the face to face interaction that is typically required between a lawn care provider and homeowner when providing estimates or picking up payments,” said Yamaguchi.
With the grass growing season coming into full swing, it is essential that lawn care workers can get out there and do their job, he said.
Many lawn care providers in the area are pushing to continue operations following COVID-19 related shutdowns. However, they must adhere to social distancing guidelines and regulations. Lawn Love has partnered with a number of lawn care businesses in the Fontana area and is providing them with the resources needed to continue to operate while adhering to social distancing regulations, he said.
“The average lawn care company in Fontana lacks the resources to modernize their business models to adhere to social distancing regulations. By working with Lawn Love, these local lawn care professionals can get out there, do a good service in the community, and continue making money for their business and their families,” said Yamaguchi.
For more information on how COVID-19 affects lawn care, go to: https://lawnlove.com/lawn-care-and-coronavirus.
