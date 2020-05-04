The devastation suffered by the Inland Empire economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was quite evident in the April edition of the Inland Empire Report on Business.
The new report showed that the local Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 41.8 percent from the previous month's 43.3 percent, below the baseline 50 percent, according to authors Dr. Barbara Sirotnik and Lori Aldana of the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino.
"There are only eight months since the inception of the report in 1993 that the PMI has been lower -- most of those were during the great recession in 2008/2009," the authors said.
“Considering the pandemic ravaging the world, it is not surprising that the PMI would be as low as it is. Non-essential businesses have been shuttered and residents in most states have been ordered to stay home. Of course, some people have the financial means to keep purchasing the products they want (assuming that those products can be produced and delivered). And it is possible that pent-up demand from these individuals will help the economy rebound when the businesses reopen. But another large group of individuals are now on the unemployment rolls and are barely holding on, and those people are unlikely to make any purchases other than the essentials.”
Sirotnik and Aldana said that the Production and New Orders indices (two of the five key indices in the PMI) were at record lows this month, according to the survey results.
"Production is down to 28.6 (a drop from 33.3 last month) and New Orders decreased to 28.6 from last month’s 31.5. Any number below 50 indicates a decrease in activity, and clearly these numbers indicate that manufacturing firms have significantly decreased their activity," they said.
"It is not surprising that the Employment index is also at nearly a record low. It registered 28.6, only slightly higher than the 27.4 registered in November of 2008 during the recession."
Inventory of raw materials increased slightly from 44.4 to 48.2 but still remained below the baseline 50 percent.
“Purchasing managers’ confidence in the state of the economy echoes the dismal PMI figure and indices. Not a single purchasing manager predicted a strengthening of the local economy in the coming quarter. Instead, 89 percent (down from 96 percent last month) of the purchasing managers predicted a weaker local economy in the upcoming three months, with the other 11 percent anticipating that the local economy will remain unchanged from last month."
----- OF THE FEW survey respondents who had positive comments regarding the outlook for their company or industry, most were in the business of producing products deemed "essential" during this global crisis or have been able to "repurpose" their facilities to produce these products, the authors said.
Some of those comments included:
• "Largest orders in the history of the company. We went from 150 employees to 400."
• “Business has been steady, maybe even up slightly.”
• “Everything is up in the air, but for us as an 'essential' business serving the aerospace and trucking industry, our work has been secured.”
However, many other survey respondents had comments such as:
• "This virus is complicating and disrupting all operations."
• “COVID-19 has screwed everything up.”
• “Things have been about 20-30 percent slower because of COVID-19.”
• “Very very slow.”
• “We are running at 20 percent capacity currently.”
• “We have remained open in March and April. New orders are way down due to the current pandemic. May is going to be much slower than April. We did get a loan for PPP (the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program) and this may help with payroll for a couple months. Everything depends on new orders. We only make heaters when customers order. We do not build for inventory.”
----- THE SURVEY asked the business owners what precautions they were making in order to keep their employees safe from the coronavirus. Some of the responses included:
• “Everyone has a mask and is maintaining safe distances.”
• “Everyone has to have a mask on and social distance whenever it's possible. Washing and sanitizing hands often.”
• “In order to create more distance in our warehouse between employees, we have split our shifts. We now work two shifts instead of one. Each shift contains half of our warehouse work force.”
----- RESPONDENTS were asked if they were considering shutting down their business in the upcoming months.
More than three-quarters (79 percent) said they don’t think they will shut down, and another 4 percent said it was possible that there would be a temporary shutdown. Some (14 percent) said, “Who knows?”
In the survey, Sirotnik and Aldana asked what percentage of the respondents' workers/employees have already been laid off.
"Last month when we asked this question, 82 percent of respondents indicated that they had not experienced any layoffs as yet. This month that figure dropped to 54 percent, with an additional 18 percent saying that they had laid off less than 10 percent of the workforce. A disturbing 11 percent said they had already laid off 50 percent or more of their workers/employees," the authors said.
Most respondents (71 percent, down from last month's 80 percent) indicated that they are not considering layoffs at this time.
"In summary, uncertainty is the name of the game," Sirotnik and Aldana said.
"Some economists are predicting a 'V' shaped recovery in which the economy will bounce back quickly once businesses are reopened. Others anticipate more of a 'U' shape in which economic conditions will remain at a low point for a period of time until the pandemic has eased and consumer confidence rebounds. IAR tends to be conservative in its forecasts, and we believe that the latter situation will occur. But this month’s comments from representatives of the manufacturing sector seem to indicate that this sector has already made changes to work safely in this extraordinary time and will be ready to get back to work with social distancing in place and personal protective equipment being used."
