Progressive Real Estate Partners, a leading Inland Empire retail brokerage firm, announced on Sept. 20 the signing of a new lease with Crazy Boss Big Discount Store for a 103,157 square-foot anchor space (formerly Kmart) at 17099 Valley Boulevard in Fontana.
The store will be located in the 285,000+ square-foot freeway adjacent Vineyard Valley Center and is expected to open later this year. Crazy Boss will join Food 4 Less, Big Lots, dd’s Discounts and several other shops, restaurants and services at the popular daily needs community center.
Senior VP Paul Galmarini of Progressive Real Estate Partners and Justin Altemus of The Altemus Company co-listed the property and represented the landlord in the transaction. Galmarini also represented Crazy Boss.
Galmarini said Crazy Boss is an up-and-coming soft goods discount retailer with stores in California and Texas. The store features “crazy low prices” on popular brands starting as low as $1 on a wide variety of merchandise for the whole family including clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty, toys and home décor. The Fontana store will be the eighth location for Crazy Boss.
Built in 1983, the Vineyard Valley Center has outstanding visibility on the Interstate 10 Freeway at Sierra Avenue with traffic counts of more than 200,000 cars per day. The center is also directly across from the Kaiser Permanente medical campus at the signalized intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard.
“We are excited to welcome Crazy Boss to Vineyard Valley Center,” Galmarini said. “The excellent discount retailer co-tenancy, outstanding freeway visibility and strong demographics made this a very attractive location for Crazy Boss to expand.
“We went from listing to a fully executed lease within six months, which is highly unusual for a 100,000+ square-foot space, further demonstrating the strength of the location. Not only will the local community have a fun new place to shop, it’s also great news for the center gaining a new anchor tenant that will draw more traffic to the property.”
