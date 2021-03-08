Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) recently opened a full-service branch in Fontana. This branch is different than most, however, because it is shared with two other credit unions.
Touted as the Credit Union Center, this location serves members of the Anaheim Hills-based CU SoCal, Gardena-based Pacific Transportation Federal Credit Union (PacTrans), and Riverside-based Printing Industries Credit Union.
The Credit Union Center is located at 16014 Foothill Boulevard, next to R&B Auto Center.
“Credit unions are financial cooperatives and as such we follow a unique set of principles,” said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. “One of those principles is ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’. We do this by working together as credit unions for the financial well-being of our members and the community.”
This isn’t the first time CU SoCal has worked side by side with another credit union. At its Fullerton branch, the credit union also shares space with PacTrans FCU to serve members and the community together.
The Fontana location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
