In honor of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Oct. 20, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is empowering financial futures by giving away a total of $20,000 in college funds to 40 random members who open a checking account from Oct. 1-31.
Any new member aged 13-17 who opens a Classic Checking account during the month of October will be automatically entered for a chance to win $500 in college funds. Members 18-21 are entered to win when they open a Classic Checking account or Rewards Checking account. In total, there will be 40 winners randomly selected during the one-month promotion.
More information about the college funds giveaway can be found at www.CUSoCal.com/Learn/Special-Offers.
“This year’s International Credit Union Day theme is ‘Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union,’ and we thought we would do so by helping our young members with their educational pursuits,” said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. “We hope these funds will help 40 lucky winners achieve their academic and financial goals.”
In Fontana, Credit Union of Southern California is located at 16014 Foothill Boulevard. The phone number is (562) 698-8326.
