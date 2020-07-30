Cucamonga Valley Medical Group (CVMG) will hold a Drive-Thru Immunization Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of its North Fontana location at 16465 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
“The Immunization Clinic will enable families to keep their children’s immunizations up to date during these hectic times amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Kimberly Bekemeier, CVMG partner. “CVMG wants to provide this service to families because whether kids eventually return to school or learn at home, they still need their immunizations. We want to make it easy for families to have their children receive immunizations while still meeting protocols established for everyone’s safety.”
The Immunization Clinic is open to both existing CVMG patients and the community at large for children age 4 to 21.
There is a $20 fee (cash or credit card) or private insurance plan required regardless of the number of vaccines received. Patients who have coverage through MediCal or other government benefits must schedule an office visit.
Each person’s yellow Immunization Record must be provided so that CVMG may vaccinate the child.
Children ages 4 to 21 and parents must wear masks and remain in their vehicle throughout the entire process.
