Cucamonga Valley Medical Group’s new Central Fontana at Sierra Fountains clinic will provide residents of the 60 affordable apartments with easily accessible healthcare options as a result of an innovative partnership between CVMG and Jamboree Housing Corporation.
The 3,000-square-foot health and wellness clinic will offer residents and community members of Sierra Fountains diabetes health education classes, immunization services and pediatric through geriatric care.
CVMG will hold a grand opening event on March 31. The new location in the community, located at the southwest corner of Sierra and Ramona avenues, welcomes new patients as well as current CVMG patients.
“CVMG is a dedicated community partner at our locations throughout the Inland Empire,” said Cucamonga Valley Medical Group CEO Rahmi Mowjood, DO. “Our focus is on taking care of you when you need us and also on preventative health, which is important to everyone.”
Founded in 1990, Irvine-headquartered Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates, and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for working families, seniors, and people with special needs.
“Jamboree’s strong partnership with the City of Fontana and its Housing Authority spans 20-plus years,” said George Searcy, Jamboree’s chief impact officer. “While Sierra Fountains is our sixth Fontana property, it is the city’s first affordable housing community with an onsite health and wellness clinic.”
Fontana Housing Authority and Jamboree forged a 57-year ground lease agreement that helped transform a 4.66-acre blighted lot into 60 affordable apartment homes for working families. Sierra Fountains offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a trio of three-story buildings as part of a $23 million development that also includes an approximately 5,000-square-foot community building.
“Accessing quality healthcare can be a difficult challenge for anyone, but it’s even more so for families living on limited income. By placing a clinic at Sierra Fountains, the Cucamonga Valley Medical Group is bringing care directly to families who need it and helping eliminate health disparities in our county,” San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford said.
