Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenter at Rialto II Building 8 to DCG Fulfillment, a family-owned third-party logistics provider on the West Coast.
Beginning Dec. 1, the customer will lease the entire 258,737-square-foot building, located at 1645 W. Renaissance Parkway in Rialto.
“The building’s high-image appearance, state-of-the-art features, nearby amenities and proximity to major arterials attracted the company to this property,” said Matt Mexia, partner in Southern California at Dermody Properties. “This will be a new location for DCG as they look to expand their existing customer accounts and add additional ones to their portfolio.”
DCG Fulfillment will lease the building for five years.
LogistiCenter at Rialto II Building 8 is a new construction project that was completed earlier this year. The property is located within the Renaissance Rialto master-planned development.
“Southern California’s low vacancy rate, particularly in the Inland Empire, poses a challenge to companies looking for space,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, chief operating officer at Dermody Properties. “However, we continue to see demand and leasing activity happening just as quickly as we’re acquiring and developing new projects in the region, which is why we remain focused on seeking out those strategic opportunities for our customers.”
