Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenterSM at Rialto Phase II Building 7 to a new customer.
The 202,260-square-foot logistics building is situated on a 10.57-acre site at 1855 W. Renaissance Parkway and was pre-leased prior to completion of construction.
LogistiCenterSM at Rialto Phase II Building 7 is part of the Renaissance Rialto master-planned development in the Inland Empire West industrial market. It is located near the Interstate 210, Interstate 15, and Interstate 215 freeways.
“The Inland Empire is a highly sought-after area of the country and we continue to see unprecedented growth in this market,” said Matt Mexia, partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “LogistiCenterSM at Rialto is a Class-A solution, offering excellent amenities to large companies operating on a global scale.”
Dan de la Paz, David Consani and Jim Koenig of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease.
“Location is one of the most important logistics criteria for a successful supply chain,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “LogistiCenterSM at Rialto provides customers with direct access to Southern California and the Western United States.”
Corporate neighbors of the property include Amazon, Target, Kellogg’s and FedEx, among others.
