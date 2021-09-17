Local development leaders on Sept. 14 broke ground on an 867-unit next-generation housing community in Rancho Cucamonga.
Homecoming at The Resort is one of the largest communities of its kind in Southern California, and its proximity to the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink Station is seen as a significant step forward in 21st century community development, developers said in a news release.
“The future of California is right here, and with Homecoming, we’re offering a preview of what that future looks like,” said Randall Lewis, executive vice president for Lewis Management Corp., the project developer.
Initial construction has begun on the $300 million-plus project, which will feature state-of-the-art, highly energy-efficient rental homes ranging from 775-2,300 square feet, set in a walkable community near neighborhood and regional commercial centers and the new vision for Cucamonga Station in the HART District of Rancho Cucamonga.
City officials unveiled a conceptual vision of an expanded station, and among the projects being discussed or actively planned are an underground tunnel that would use zero-emission vehicles to transport passengers to and from Ontario International Airport; a high-speed rail to and from Las Vegas; the Arrow line extending from Redlands to Los Angeles and featuring zero-emission passenger trains; and the West Valley Connector, a zero-emission bus rapid-transit system that in recent months has secured more than $110 million in federal funding.
“We’re fast becoming the epicenter for sustainable 21st century transportation technology, creating significant new opportunities for residents, workers and businesses, while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Dennis Michael.
Homecoming and the Cucamonga Station expansion will serve as a critical gateway to the Inland Empire, which itself is fast becoming Southern California’s hottest population and economic center, the news release said. Now home to 4.7 million people, San Bernardino and Riverside counties are expected to exceed 6 million within 25 years, according to the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).
