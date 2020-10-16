Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) has announced the appointment of Erin Keefe, RN, CENP, as chief nursing executive officer (CNEO) effective Oct. 5.
In her new role, Keefe leads a team of more than 1,100 nurses and is responsible for the overall strategy, operations, and budget for nursing and clinical operations, with a focus on quality and patient experience.
“During this difficult time of the pandemic, nursing leadership is critical to our commitment of providing high-quality compassionate care,” said Doug Kleam, SBMC Hospital president. “I’m pleased to have Erin join our team and with her experience in leadership roles, I am confident she will help us achieve our goals as we continue to care for our San Bernardino community.”
Prior to joining the SBMC team, Keefe held several senior nursing leadership positions, most recently as senior director of patient care services at Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles.
“I am honored to join St. Bernardine Medical Center,” she said. “It’s my privilege to serve patients and families in their most difficult moments and I’m excited to share my passion for nursing with the amazing team at St. Bernardine and contribute to the important work of caring for our patients.”
Her nursing experience includes ICU, trauma, neurology, and perioperative services with more than 14 years of nursing leadership roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.