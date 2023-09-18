Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center has been named by U.S. News and World Report to its list of 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for heart bypass surgery, congestive heart failure, diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.
This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for the magazine’s Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings.
The annual ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“We are honored to be ranked as a high-performing hospital in five different specialties,” said Douglas Kleam, the SBMC Hospital president. “These rankings are a testament to the commitment of the entire St. Bernardine team to continuously improve the quality, safety, and equity of the care we provide.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
----- IN ADDITION, Dignity Health - Community Hospital of San Bernardino has been named by U.S. News and World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for COPD.
“We are honored to be recognized as a hospital that is high-performing in the COPD specialty,” said June Collison, CHSB Hospital president. “This ranking amplifies the expertise, dedication, and commitment of our Community Hospital team to provide quality care to our patients.”
