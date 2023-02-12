Community Health Improvement grant recipients celebrate their awards with Dignity Health hospital leadership. (Pictured left to right) Representatives from Family Assistance Program, Mary's Mercy Medical Center and Lestonnac Free Clinic, Community Hospital Mission Integration Director Deborah Jones, St. Bernardine Hospital President Doug Kleam and Community Health Director Christian Starks, and representatives from Step Up, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California, and Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino.