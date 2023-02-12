Dignity Health - Community Hospital of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center recently awarded more than $350,000 to six local organizations to help improve the health of community members.
Representatives from each organization attended the annual awards luncheon hosted at St. Bernardine on Feb. 8.
Grants were awarded to Family Assistance Program, Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino, Lestonnac Free Clinic, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California, Mary's Mercy Center, Inc., and Step Up.
