Dignity Health (California) announced on Jan. 31 that it has been recognized as one of America’s “Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023” by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and is dedicated to serving the common good, the company said in a news release.
Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights looked at 1,000 companies and based their scores on publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with.
“We are honored that Newsweek has recognized our efforts to create a healthcare system that fosters belonging, respect and value for everyone who enters our doors,” said Julie J. Sprengel, the president and CEO, CommonSpirit Health Southern California Division, parent company of Dignity Health. “It’s important that our physicians and staff members reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, as we believe it builds trust among our patients which leads to improved outcomes.”
In total, the two CommonSpirit Health California divisions represented in this ranking employ nearly 43,000 individuals who work across different healthcare settings from community hospitals, urgent care clinics to surgery and imaging centers. Dignity Health has an urgent care center in Fontana at 17051 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 102.
