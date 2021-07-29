So, let’s say you want to divorce your spouse. However, you’re not sure how to divide who gets to keep what.
Don’t worry, said family law attorney Elizabeth Yang. You’re not alone.
Dividing assets from a marriage is one of the most difficult -- and stickiest -- parts of a divorce, said Yang, president of Law and Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang. She added California law doesn’t make it any simpler.
“There’s community property and then there’s separate property,” she said. “California is a community property state, which means there is a presumption of community property. Community property is property that is divided between husband and wife. It’s shared marital assets.”
What qualifies as community property?
“Community property can be any type of asset: paintings, jewelry, designer clothes or accessories, vehicles and even retirement plans, such as a 401k,” Yang said. “It can also be checking or savings accounts, stocks and bonds, life insurance policies, basically anything of value and any type of asset."
And what qualifies as separate property?
“Separate property is property that is owned by only one party,” she said. “So, if you get a divorce, that one person takes it and it is theirs. Usually, it is something that was acquired before the date of marriage or acquired with separate assets after the date of separation.”
But she stressed it’s not always that simple or cut and dry. Take, for instance, owning a piece of property. Who owns the property and how much the other spouse is entitled to because of that property depends on a plethora of factors.
“It depends on when the property was acquired,” she said. “Let’s say one of the marital parties purchases a house before marriage and uses their separate property as down payment. But let’s say during the marriage half of the mortgage is paid off using both of their funds. The part that was paid down during the marriage is community property.”
The key to dividing all assets is something as simple as recognizing when was the date of separation. But she added that one simple fact can get very contentious as it can cost one person more or less in assets depending on the determination of that date.
“The date of separation is this magical date that divorcing couples will actually spend a lot of time and money litigating,” she said. “The date of separation is not always the date the divorce is final. Sometimes couples will stop living together for a long time or say they haven’t loved each other in a long time, but they never got around to filing the paperwork. In some cases years have gone by. So, they just argue about the date of separation. But that date determines everything.”
And the problem here, Yang said, is there is really no legal definition of the date of separation, complicating the process further.
“It’s very factually based,” she said. “There could be like a three-day trial just on the date of separation. People bring in to court their friends and family to testify against the other spouse.”
That magical date could possibly earn one member of the marriage more in assets while costing the other more.
“The community property ends on the date of separation,” Yang said. “Let’s say you were no longer living with your spouse for several years, didn’t file any paperwork, but in that time you made a lot of money. You’re going to want an earlier date of separation so as not to pay that spouse. And if you’re the other spouse, you’re going to want a later date. It’s all how you look at it.”
The same is true is debt is involved.
“If one person under that scenario run up a huge bill in that time, then, of course, they’re going to want a different date of separation than their spouse,” she said. “It’s all based on perspective.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of Family Law can call Law and Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang at (877) 492-6452 or log onto www.yanglawoffices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.