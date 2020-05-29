Nectar Bath Treats, a company known for luxury bath and body treats, is launching the first drive-thru hand sanitizer program called “Sanitizers on the Go."
The event will take place on Saturday, May 30 and on Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ontario Mills Mall, 1 Mills Circle, Ontario outside the Market Broiler location.
Customers will have the opportunity to safely purchase the company’s Cleansing Gel Hand Sanitizers with aloe vera through the drive-thru to pick up their order without leaving their car, the company said in a news release.
Each day, the first 100 people with purchase will receive a free gift bag with a variety of Nectar Bath Treats products worth $60. The cost will be $35 for one gallon of hand sanitizer and three (100ml) bottles for $10.
More information can be found at https://nectarusa.com/collections/gel-hand-sanitizer.
Three months ago, Nectar Bath Treats, a Vegas owned company, had to furlough more than 100 employees. Tom Taicher, CEO of Nectar Bath Treats, shifted gears from manufacturing fantasy soaps and body products to creating hand sanitizers. Increasing online sales by 600 percent, this pivot allowed him to bring back 90 percent of his employees.
After a successful Las Vegas drive-thru, Nectar Bath Treats decided to bring this service to the Ontario Mills Mall (the brand has a retail store inside the mall).
Hand sanitizers have been difficult to find at local stores, and are now a basic necessity for every household, Taicher said.
“Our “Sanitizers on the Go” drive-thru service is all about our customers in our local community. As we navigate through this health crisis, we want our communities to know that we put them at the heart of everything we do, we want to ensure that everyone can have access to hand sanitizers to help keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. We will continue to create engaging experiences even during these trying times,” said Taicher.
