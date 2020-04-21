Dunkin' officially opened a new store in Fontana on April 21, the company said in a news release.
The 1,500-square-foot store is located at 9610 Sierra Avenue and features a drive-through component.
Dunkin' will offer the brand’s popular and recently launched DIY donut decorating kits for parents to entertain their families at home, as well as standard Dunkin’ products.
The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The Fontana store joins Southern California Dunkin’ franchisees -- all of whom are independent businesspeople -- who have gone out of their way to support their local communities, the company said. Recently, local franchisees have donated coffee and donuts to L.A. area hospitals for I.C.U. and E.R. staffs in coordination with the California Highway Patrol.
The phone number for the Fontana store is (909) 993-7002.
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.