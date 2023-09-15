A conference entitled “Economic Horizon 2024: What Lies Ahead” will take place on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the El Prado Golf Courses, 6555 Pine Avenue in Chino.
The event will be hosted by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Beacon Economics and the County of San Bernardino.
The conference will offer insights, innovations, and opportunities that reveal the Inland Empire’s current and future economic landscape.
Speakers will include State Treasurer Fiona Ma and economist Chris Thornberg.
For additional event or venue information, email info@iechamber.org or call (909) 456-8900.
