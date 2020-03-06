Several economic indicators are looking positive in the Inland Empire, but the coronavirus threat is causing some concern among local manufacturing companies, according to a recent survey.
The new Inland Empire Report on Business said that the local Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) registered 57.0 percent in February, up slightly from January's 54.4 percent.
"This is the fifth month in a row that the index has remained above the baseline 50 percent mark. Normally with these numbers we would feel relatively confident forecasting that the manufacturing sector and the economy as a whole are in growth mode. However, given the recent drops in the stock market and fears about the coronavirus hitting our shores, any forecast must be made with caution," said Dr. Barbara Sirotnik and Lori Aldana, who compile the monthly report for the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino.
The survey showed that the Production Index increased from 55.6 to 66.7 in February, and the New Orders Index increased from 57.4 to 65.0.
"It is important to note that these two key components of the PMI have remained at or above 50 percent mark for more than three consecutive months, indicating a trend of growth," Sirotnik and Aldana said.
However, the Supplier Deliveries Index decreased from 59.3 to 56.7 in February, indicating continued slowing of deliveries.
"This could possibly be due to the issues surrounding the coronavirus and its effect on the global supply chain," the report said.
Most of the survey respondents believe that the coronavirus has had an effect on their business, either directly (i.e. not being able to obtain needed materials for their products) or indirectly (i.e. knowing that it is affecting their customers and the general economy), Sirotnik and Aldana said.
"Some believe that there may be an issue in the future as they run out of inventory of imported parts," the authors said.
One business owner said in the survey: "Coronavirus seems to be upsetting most industries. Some of our suppliers are notifying us their stock is less due to others purchasing higher quantity in order to prevent an out-of-stock situation. Some parts we purchase from local suppliers are made in Taiwan or China. Some of the materials used to make those parts are coming from China. Watching this situation closely."
Another survey respondent said: "I believe the coronavirus is causing people to not place orders. We do have an upswing in the product line that makes protective shields and goggles for infectious disease control. Huge orders for these products and we are adding capacity to fill them."
Sirotnik and Aldana said that the PMI was surprisingly strong considering that the survey was conducted during the worst week for stocks since 2008 (Feb. 24-28). The economic volatility is most likely due to the virus outbreak and its effect on the global supply chain, they said.
"Manufacturers are beginning to feel the pain of not being able to get the supplies they need," the report said. "Non-manufacturers have also felt the effects of the coronavirus. For example, the travel industry has taken an immediate hit as people have cancelled their travel plans. And if the U.S. public begins to self-quarantine (as some predict), changes in their buying behavior could cause ripples throughout the entire economy. At this point there are simply too many variables to enable a good forecast."
More than 225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States as of March 6, and 14 people have died. A state of emergency has been declared in California, but no cases have been reported in San Bernardino County.
