A new advertising account executive will be handling the Fontana Herald News advertising accounts, Publisher Tim Shoffeitt has announced.
Eddie Figueroa is coming from Redlands Community News, which is the sister newspaper of the Herald News.
Figueroa is bilingual in Spanish and has a banking and financial services background since 2000.
He is licensed in life, accident and health insurance and is a tax preparer who is CTEC certified. He also has experience in business banking and as a mortgage consultant.
As a personal financial representative in the banking industry, Figueroa helped businesses build a strong foundation by educating them in fundamentals of new business ownership, opening new business accounts and applying for business loans. Figueroa also has experience as a political organizer in the community and helped an Assemblymember and U.S. Representative get elected in their campaigns.
Persons who need any help with advertising for their business or nonprofit can contact Figueroa at (909) 844-6537 or email him at efigueroa@fontanaheraldnews.com.
