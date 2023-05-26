In a 4-0 vote, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors recently approved eight affordable condominium units for sale on a 181-multi-family condominium complex project in Bloomington.
As a public benefit of the project to the county, the developer, All-Era Properties, LLC offered to commit the affordable units to the public to purchase, according to a news release issued by 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
The units will enter a recordable restrictive covenant that ensures the enforceability of the affordable housing restriction, for a period of 55 years from the date of the initial sale of each of the eight units, the news release said.
“I am happy to hear that the Board of Supervisors approved the affordable housing units associated with the new Linden Street development in Bloomington,”said Diane Mendez, a member of the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council. “A new housing development is needed in our area, and setting aside units specifically for affordable housing is a community benefit that is both necessary and appreciated.”
“When housing becomes affordable, possibilities multiply and we as an entire community grow together,” said Baca Jr. “To have a project like this in our county is rare and proves we are moving in the right direction.”
