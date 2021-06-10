Eight students from Fontana A.B. Miller High School will gain insight into healthcare careers as part of Kaiser Permanente’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).
The paid internship provides students with summer work experience, networking opportunities and educational sessions and motivational workshops that introduce students to pursuing a career at Kaiser Permanente, in addition to enhancing their job skills and work performance.
Many former SYEP students are now employed with the organization as nurses, department administrators, lab technicians, opticians, accountants, project managers and engineers.
The SYEP interns are Jessica Cruz, Sarah Edrees, Melany Solis, Angela Molina, Valery Magana, Jesus Revilla Mendez, Kassandra Ayala, and Kiana Sloan.
