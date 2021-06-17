After opening in 2018, El Sinaloense Tacos and Beer has become a popular dining place for local residents who are hungry for Mexican food and seafood.
El Sinaloense Tacos and Beer provides quesabirria tacos, burritos, menudos, pozoles, and much more.
The restaurant has begun serving breakfast and is inviting people from Fontana to check out the breakfast cafe.
"We serve authentic Mexican delicacies and delectable seafood, cooked to perfection by following our family recipes, on artisan plates," the restaurant said on its website.
"The restaurant has been privileged to have visits from some well-known personalities. We always support our local communities, charities, and foundations. That is why, our restaurant has been recognized by certain community groups and local government leadership. Visit us today!"
El Sinaloense Tacos and Beer is located at 9673 Sierra Avenue and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 365-4134 or visit www.elsinaloensetacosandbeer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.