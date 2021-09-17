Several elected officials in the national, state, and local housing landscape toured the affordable housing community of Crestview Terrace in San Bernardino on Sept. 14, the third phase of the redevelopment of the Greater Arrowhead Grove Neighborhood.
The development is thought to be a model for the future, applying innovative approaches and creating strong public-private partnerships to build much-needed affordable housing, the officials said in a news release.
With a complex financial structure, Arrowhead Grove demonstrates the vital role of affordable housing in building strong communities for residents, neighborhoods, and the nation, the news release said.
The elected officials visited Crestview Terrace as it nears completion — the latest milestone in a successful public-private collaboration that has transformed the 38-acre, 242-unit former 1940s public housing site of Waterman Gardens. Upon completion, the Greater Arrowhead Grove Neighborhood will offer the community 321 affordable apartment homes.
Arrowhead Grove is one of the only affordable housing communities to be built in San Bernardino in recent years, bringing much-needed investment to the city.
Among the elected officials at the event was Congressmember David E. Price (D-North Carolina), chair of the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Subcommittee. Local officials included Congressmembers Norma Torres and Pete Aguilar; California State Treasurer Fiona Ma; State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes; and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.
The officials met leaders of the development team, including National CORE President/CEO Steve PonTell, Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino (HACSB) Executive Director Maria Razo, National CORE founder and Board Chairman Jeff Burum, Hope through Housing President Greg Bradbard, and CommonSpirit Health Foundation Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer Dan Murphy.
National CORE continues to look for nontraditional funding sources and partners to develop critical housing for all income levels, including engaging in innovative partnerships with health care providers like CommonSpirit, a financial partner for Arrowhead Grove. The connection between health and housing is receiving national attention, as these types of public-private partnerships demonstrate the importance of housing in building strong communities where residents thrive, the news release said.
